LHS Skins
RHS Skins

WATCH: Time lapse of Mount Isa Compressor Station construction

23 January 2019

Jemena has released time lapse footage of the construction of the Mount Isa Compressor Station.

Located in northwest Queensland, the compressor station is a part of the Northern Gas Pipeline (NGP), which officially commenced commercial operations this month.

Jemena enlisted contractors Spiecapag Australia and McConnell Dowell to construct the NGP, which spans 622 km from near Tennant Creek in the Northern Territory to Mount Isa.

Approximately half of the Territory section of the pipeline, and most of the Queensland section, was constructed in 2017, while the remaining length was completed in the second half of 2018.

Construction was officially completed in December 2018.

For more information visit the Jemena website.

If you have company news you would like featured in The Australian Pipeliner contact Assistant Editor David Convery at dconvery@gs-press.com.au

Show more

Related articles

Valmec wins major gas project contract

24 January 2019

Labor plans $1b hydrogen investment

23 January 2019

Pluto-DBNGP connection facility opens

23 January 2019

Santos backs domestic gas over import terminals

23 January 2019
Back to top button
Close