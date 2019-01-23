WATCH: Time lapse of Mount Isa Compressor Station construction

Jemena has released time lapse footage of the construction of the Mount Isa Compressor Station.

Located in northwest Queensland, the compressor station is a part of the Northern Gas Pipeline (NGP), which officially commenced commercial operations this month.

Jemena enlisted contractors Spiecapag Australia and McConnell Dowell to construct the NGP, which spans 622 km from near Tennant Creek in the Northern Territory to Mount Isa.

Approximately half of the Territory section of the pipeline, and most of the Queensland section, was constructed in 2017, while the remaining length was completed in the second half of 2018.

Construction was officially completed in December 2018.

