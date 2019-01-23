Pluto-DBNGP connection facility opens

The facility connecting the Pluto LNG Project to the Dampier to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline (DBNGP) has been commissioned.

Pluto LNG operator Woodside enlisted DBNGP operator Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG) to undertake a front-end engineering design study to convert an existing outlet meter station to an inlet facility.

The resulting Pluto Inlet Station now has the capacity to supply up to 25 TJ per day via the DBNGP to the natural gas market.

AGIG Chief Customer Officer Andrew Staniford said the project had expanded the market’s capacity for natural gas consumption.

“Delivering the successful commissioning of the Pluto facility for Woodside demonstrates continued project success for AGIG and a greater diversification of gas sources available to the WA market,” he said.

For more information visit the AGIG website.

If you have company news you would like featured in The Australian Pipeliner contact Assistant Editor David Convery at dconvery@gs-press.com.au