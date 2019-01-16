New pipeline standards published

New standards for the use of Australia’s pipeline networks have been published.

AS 2885.0:2018, Pipelines – Gas and liquid petroleum – General Requirements, AS/NZS 2885.1:2018, Pipelines – Gas and liquid petroleum – Design and construction, and AS/NZS 2885.6:2018, Pipelines – Gas and liquid petroleum – Safety management have been published as part of the AS 2885 series which supports the industry with the technical requirements to efficiently design and build new energy pipelines, and to keep the existing ones flowing safely.

Developed by Standards Australia technical committee ME-038 Petroleum Pipelines, with input from regulators, industry representatives and technical experts, the standards are aimed at assisting the sector to remain efficient, innovative and safe in years to come.

“Part 0, 1 and 6 of the AS 2885 series are all vital in getting the technical requirements right to ensure safety right the way through the supply chain,” said Technical Committee Chair Susan Jacques.

“Recent changes to these publications include a focusing of Part 1 to address only new pipelines or modifications, and a new Part 6 which brings together in one spot, all aspects of pipeline safety management.

“And the general requirements, in Part 0, now include all of the common defined terms in one place. The subcommittees for the revision of these parts have put in an enormous amount of time and effort to guide consistency across the AS 2885 suite.”

Standards Australia CEO Dr Bronwyn Evans said the standards were an import tool for the industry.

“Across the sectors where Standards Australia works, the outcomes for industry and the community are seen in both safety and overall efficiency,” he said.

“In no other sector has this been so consistently the case than in the mining and energy sector.

“These standards are an important step for the sector not just in improving safety, but in enhancing the guidance around this vital infrastructure in the energy sector.”

For more information visit the Standards Australia website.

If you have company news you would like featured in The Australian Pipeliner contact Assistant Editor David Convery at dconvery@gs-press.com.au