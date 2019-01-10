Woodside plans Pluto expansion

At Pluto, feasibility studies on small-scale and mid-scale (0.7 to 1.5 MMt/a) LNG trains were concluded, broadening the options for capacity enhancement at the project.

Studies on a pipeline connection between Pluto and the NWS Project have also commenced, which bring the potential to accelerate Pluto area gas reserves, leveraging existing Pluto offshore capacity and utilising emerging NWS LNG ullage.

Additional synergies between the two plants are also being considered.