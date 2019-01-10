WATCH: Time lapse video of NGP construction

Jemena has released time lapse footage of the construction of the Northern Gas Pipeline (NGP).

The vision shows the progression of a section of the NGP, from initial construction to completion 17 months later.

The NGP was constructed by Jemena with contractors Spiecapag Australia and McConnell Dowell.

The pipeline spans 622 km from near Tennant Creek in the Northern Territory to Mt Isa in Queensland.

Approximately half of the Territory section of the pipeline and most of the Queensland section of was constructed in 2017, while the remaining length was completed in the second half of 2018.

First gas is expected to flow before the year is out.

For more information visit the Jemena website.

If you have company news you would like featured in The Australian Pipeliner contact Assistant Editor David Convery at dconvery@gs-press.com.au

First published 12 December 2018.