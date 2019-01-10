WATCH: Spiecapag’s year on the NGP
Spiecapag Australia made significant progress on the Queensland section of Jemena’s Northern Gas Pipeline (NGP) in 2017.
Spiecapag was contracted by Jemena in mid-2017 to construct the 141 km Queensland section of pipeline, from Mount Isa to the Northern Territory border.
In 2017, 7,625 lengths of pipe were safely moved from the pipe yard near Tennant Creek in the Northern Territory, to Spiecapag’s right of way (RoW) between Camooweal and Mount Isa, transported via 153 double road trains.
According to Jemena’s NGP project update for December 2017, the 141 km section of pipeline in Queensland has been completed.
Watch the below video to see how Spiecapag went about the work:
First published 10 January 2018.