MPC lays 7.3 km of pipeline in 12 hours

MPC Group said the day’s build was a company record, surpassing a 4.6 km effort on the Woleebee Creek to Bleber Weir Project in Queensland in 2013.

The Wentworth to Broken Hill pipeline is expected to cost $467 million with production projected for completion by December 2018.

If you have company news you would like featured in The Australian Pipeliner contact Assistant Editor David Convery at dconvery@gs-press.com.au

First published 8 August 2018.