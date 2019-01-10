MPC awarded Roma contract

MPC Kinetic has been awarded the Roma East Backbone Project from Santos, with mainline operations already underway.

Located in Queensland’s Surat Basin, the development will include 34 km of DN 500 gas pipeline, 34 km of DN 400 water pipeline and 35 km of 66 kV overhead powerline.

The project is part of Santos’ ongoing investment in the gas field where the major Roma Hub compression facility can produce up to 145 TJ/d of gas.

Santos and MPC have collaborated on projects in the Roma region previously, as well as on other developments such as the Comet Ridge to Wallumbilla Pipeline Project.

First published 19 September 2018.