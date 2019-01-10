APA opens Reedy Creek Wallumbilla Pipeline
APA Group’s Reedy Creek Pipeline, which runs between APA’s Wallumbilla Facility and the APLNG Facility at Reedy Creek, was officially opened by Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday.
The Reedy Creek Wallumbilla Pipeline is a 48.5 km bi-directional pipeline connecting the APLNG pipelines to the east coast grid and allows up to 300 TJ/d to be supplied to any market on the east coast of Australia.
APLNG is the foundation customer for the pipeline, having signed a 20 year gas transportation agreement with APA.
APLNG is a joint venture between Origin Energy, ConocoPhillips and Sinopec, and is a two-train CSG-to-LNG project utilising Origin’s Queensland CSG reserves and resources.
Origin is the upstream CSG operator and is responsible for construction and operation of the project’s gas fields and main gas transmission pipeline.
ConocoPhillips is the downstream LNG operator and is responsible for the construction and operation of the project’s LNG facility.
The project successfully exported its first cargo of LNG in January 2016.
If you have company news you would like featured in The Australian Pipeliner contact Assistant Editor David Convery at dconvery@gs-press.com.au
First published 27 June 2018.