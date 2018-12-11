STATS targeting Australia

UK-based STATS Group is looking to increase contract opportunities in Australia and the wider Asia Pacific region.

The pipeline technology company has appointed Angus Bowie to the role of Regional Director and Sam McKinnon as Australia and New Zealand Business Development Manager to help spearhead expansion plans.

Mr Bowie is currently regional director for the Middle EastNorth Africa, while Mr McKinnon has previous industry experience working for Cameron and Baker Hughes.

STATS CEO Leigh Howarth said Australia and the Asia Pacific region would only grow in prominence within industry in the future.

“We have made steady progress in the Asia Pacific region, winning a number of contracts with new clients, and are confident this will be a strategically important sector in the years ahead,” he said.

“Angus Bowie is highly regarded in the international pipeline community. His wealth of experience in developing and promoting our business will prove instrumental in expanding our footprint in key Asia Pacific territories.

“Supported by regional manager Gareth Campbell, and with the industry experience which Sam McKinnon’s appointment brings, we are in strong position to replicate the international success we have enjoyed in the MiddleEast.”

STATS is headquartered in Scotland.

For more information visit the STATS Group website.

If you have company news you would like featured in The Australian Pipeliner contact Assistant Editor David Convery at dconvery@gs-press.com.au.