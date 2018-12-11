Shawcor provides coating solution

Shawcor has provided linepipe and field joint coating for the Greater Enfield Development.

Located 60 km northwest of Exmouth in Western Australia, the Woodside Energy-operated Greater Enfield Development (GED) project contains the Ngujima-Tin floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, tied back to production wells in the oil field via a 16 inch (406.4 mm) OD wet insulated carbon steel flowline.

The FPSO provides injection water via a 10 inch (254 mm) OD line to the injection wells.

After assessing the flowlines, Shawcor selected a combination of ULTRA and NEMO 1.1 linepipe insulation coating and field joint coating, which the company identified would provide the most cost-effective and technically optimised end-to-end solution for the project.

After devising a series of qualification tests with contractor TechnicFMC for the ULTRA and NEMO 1.1 products, coating trials were undertaken at Shawcor facilities in Kuantan, Malaysia and Orkanger, Norway respectively.

With successful trials completed, TechnipFMC successfully installed the coating system using the Global1201 lay vessel in June 2018.

A representative from TechnipFMC was complimentary of the entire process, saying the project is “considered a success and the coating combination of ULTRA/NEMO can be recommended for other projects as well”.

For more information visit the Shawcor website.

If you have company news you would like featured in The Australian Pipeliner contact Assistant Editor David Convery at dconvery@gs-press.com.au.