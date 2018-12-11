Origin renews Valmec APLNG contract

Origin Energy, on behalf of the Australia Pacific LNG Joint Venture (JV), has renewed Valmec’s construction and services contract.

Valmec has provided specialist technicians, equipment and parts within its preventative and corrective maintenance services scope to the APLNG project for the past three years, with the new contract to continue this partnership into 2020.

The contract has an estimated value of $15 million per annum.

Valmec has been awarded a further combined $10 million in contracts for 2019 that include a deal with Beach Energy for compression installation in the Cooper Basin and a facility construction agreement with Mineral Resources relating to the Wodgina Pipeline.

Valmec Managing Director Steve Dropulich said the company’s continued work on the APLNG Project indicated its performance quality.

“We are pleased to once again be entrusted by Origin and the APLNG JV to be a delivery partner for their APLNG Project,” he said.

“To have the opportunity to enter out fourth year of this contract is a testament to the quality and dedication of the Origin and Valmec integrated teams and being able also to deliver value in execution whilst continuing to maintain our high standards in safety performance.”

The company expected its contracted work for 2019 to be valued at around $60 million.

