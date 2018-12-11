Australia tops world LNG exports

Last month, Australia overtook Qatar as the world’s biggest exporter of LNG.

Data analysed by Bloomberg showed Australia was the biggest exporter of the month, shipping 6.55 million t of LNG compared to Qatar’s 6.27 million.

Australia’s LNG production has been boosted this year due to the start up of projects like INPEX’s Ichthys development, which officially opened last month, and the ramping up of production at the Chevron-operated Wheatstone LNG project in Western Australia.

Despite taking the top spot for November, Australia’s export level for the month was below Qatar’s October output of 6.83 million t.

China overtook Japan as the world’s biggest LNG importer in November, bringing in 6.56 million t compared to Japan’s 6.39 million t.

