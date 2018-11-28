Woodside signs 20-year gas supply deal

Woodside Energy has entered into a long-term domestic gas supply agreement with Perdaman Chemicals and Fertilisers.

The company signed a gas sale and purchase agreement with Perdaman for the supply of pipeline gas for a term of 20 years.

Under the terms of the deal, Woodside will supply approximately 125 TJ of gas per day for use in Perdaman’s proposed urea plant on the Burrup Peninsula.

The gas will primarily be sourced from Woodside’s proposed Scarborough development in Western Australia’s Carnarvon Basin.

Supply is expected to commence between 2023 and 2025.

Woodside CEO Peter Coleman said the deal would assist in the development of the company’s planned Burrup Hub, a regional LNG hub on the Burrup Peninsula where resources from the Browse, Pluto and Scarborough fields will be in development.

“This is a significant domestic gas sale and represents another step towards the delivery of the proposed Burrup Hub,” he said.

“The realisation of our vision for the hub will ensure that the world-class North West Shelf and Pluto facilities on the Burrup Peninsula are positioned to meet both domestic and global LNG demand for decades to come.”

