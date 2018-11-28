Shorten releases new gas-inclusive energy policy

Federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten has revealed Labor’s energy policy will revive the National Energy Guarantee (NEG).

Released last week, Mr Shorten’s policy will direct billions towards renewable energy projects, offer federal rebates for households to install solar storage batteries and adopt the previously scrapped NEG.

Labor’s policy would also support “new gas pipelines, upgrades and extensions to unlock new gas supplies and improve transportation to businesses and households”.

The inclusion of gas was welcomed by The Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association (APPEA), with Chief Executive Dr Malcolm Roberts saying the country needed a stable energy policy.

“Australia needs an energy policy framework which cuts emissions without jeopardising reliable electricity supply or inflating energy prices,” he said.

“APPEA believes these goals are best achieved by allowing the market to innovate and invest in a stable policy environment.

“Labor’s policy recognises that gas will be an important part of that cleaner electricity sector.

“For example, it is encouraging to see a commitment to facilitating investment in infrastructure to unlock new gas supply.”

Mr Shorten also set a target of a 45 per cent cut in emissions by 2030, based on 2005 levels.

