INPEX officially opens Ichthys LNG facility

Ichthys officially opened with celebrations culminating in an event attended by the Australian and Japanese Prime Ministers.

Japanese, Australian and Northern Territory government officials gathered at the $55 billion project’s onshore facility to officially open the project with the unveiling of a commemorative plaque.

The Australian contingent at the launch included Federal Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Matthew Canavan, Northern Territory Minister of Primary Industry and Resources Ken Vowles and Federal Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Simon Birmingham.

Later that evening, INPEX threw a celebratory event where both Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivered speeches.

The capacity of the onshore production facility is 8.9 million t, coming from two LNG processing trains, which can produce 100,000 bbl/d of condensate at peak and 1.65 million t/a of liquid petroleum gas.

Approximately 70 per cent of the LNG produced by Ichthys will be exported to Japanese customers.

INPEX CEO and President Takayuki Ueda said the opening of a project of this size was extremely significant.

“We are standing here today thanks to the contributions of tens of thousands of people drawn from many nations across the world,” he said.

“Ichthys LNG is an iconic project. We are very proud of the economic and social contributions INPEX and Ichthys LNG have made to date – along with 40 years of future operations that will provide lasting economic and social benefits for Australia and energy security for Japan.”

The project currently has two LNG trains in operation, although Mr Ueda said last week that number could double in the coming years.

The exploration permit where the project is located was acquired by INPEX in 1998, while a final investment decision was made in 2012.

