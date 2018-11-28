CSIRO seals hydrogen partnership with Fortescue

CSIRO and Fortescue Metals Group have forged a partnership to support the development of hydrogen technologies.

A $20 m investment from Fortescue will be centred around CSIRO’s membrane technology, which enables ammonia to be used as a carrier metal for hydrogen storage and transport.

The two groups will work together to identify, develop and commercialise technologies to help support the creation of a hydrogen industry in Australia.

Commercial arrangements for the membrane technology are included in the agreement along with a five-year investment in hydrogen research and development.

CSIRO Chief Executive Larry Marshall said now was a good time for companies like Fortescue to enter new developments and work towards lowering emissions.

“We’re seeing a ‘market pull’ from companies like Fortescue to reinvent themselves through deep science-driven innovation and follow the global market shift towards a low-emissions energy future, and in so doing create a whole new export market for our vast clean energy resources,” he said.

“This partnership is great news for Australia, not just through new industry creation and the jobs that will flow from it, but in contributing to a different energy future that is secure, affordable, and sustainable.”

Fortescue Chairman Andrew Forrest said the company was excited about the opportunity.

“We are at the beginning of an energy revolution and Fortescue intends to be at the forefront of this once in a generation opportunity,” he said.

The CSIRO-Fortescue partnership adds to a growing list of Australian hydrogen-related projects currently in development, including Jemena’s Project H2GO which will use international technology to convert solar and wind power into hydrogen gas.

In August, Australia’s Chief Scientist Dr Alan Finkel called for development of the resource, saying if supported it could contribute over $1 billion to the economy by 2030.

For more information visit the CSIRO website.

