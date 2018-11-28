2019 APGA Convention Call for Papers

The Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) has circulated the First Announcement and Call for Papers for the 2019 APGA Convention.

The Convention will be held in Adelaide at the Adelaide Convention Centre from 12 to 15 October 2019.

The Call for Papers can be found here, and provides all of the Convention details and invites you to submit your expression of interest in presenting a paper at the Convention.

The APGA Convention is the most significant event in the pipeline and energy industries’ calendars and the presentations that make up the Business Sessions held over the Monday and Tuesday of the Convention are a vital element of the event.

It is a wonderful opportunity to share knowledge among industry peers and the APGA urges companies and individuals to consider submitting an abstract for consideration by the Convention paper selection committee.

The deadline for receipt of abstracts is Friday 22 February 2019.

Please do not hesitate to contact APGA Business Manager Steve Dobbie should you require any further information regarding the 2019 APGA Convention.