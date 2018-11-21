LHS Skins
APA takeover officially rejected

21 November 2018

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has officially rejected the takeover bid for APA Group.

Mr Frydenberg, who signalled his intentions to block the Hong Kong-based CK Group’s $13 billion acquisition of the Australian pipeline owner earlier this month, has now officially closed the door on the takeover, saying it “would be contrary to national interest”.

“I have formed this view on the basis that it would result in a single foreign company group having sole ownership and control over Australia’s most significant gas transmission business,” he said.

