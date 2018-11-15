The Australian Pipeliner opens subscription sale

The Australian Pipeliner has opened a subscription sale, offering 15 per cent discounts on all subscriptions.

Subscribe before 28 November 2018 to take advantage of this special offer.

A subscription to The Pipeliner includes four editions of the quarterly print magazine, fortnightly e-newsletters, the APGA Directory, as well as wall charts, including the highly-valued Major Pipelines of Australia Map.

To take advantage of this offer:

Visit the Great Southern Press online store

Select the postage location of the subscription

Click subscribe to add it to your basket

Apply the discount code at the checkout: PIPE2018

For more information, contact Assistant Editor David Convery at dconvery@gs-press.com.au.