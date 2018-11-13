Sole pipeline undergoing repair

A wall thickness opening has been identified in the pipeline connecting the Sole production wells to the Orbost Gas Plant.

Cooper Energy reported that after the 65 km pipeline was laid on the seabed, a through wall thickness opening at one location on the pipeline was discovered whilst conducting the acceptance pressure test with water.

This opening has prevented the pipeline, which is not connected to the gas fields or carrying hydrocarbons, from holding internal pressure.

Plans to repair the damage to the pipeline are currently in development, with the hydrotest set to resume once this operation has been carried out.

The repairs are not currently anticipated to impact first commercial gas sales expected in July 2019.

