Queensland opens more land for exploration

The Queensland government has released another large expanse of land for gas exploration.

The Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Dr Anthony Lynham announced on 2 November that more than 6,600 km2 of land in the state had been opened up for exploration, with more than 900 km2 reserved for Australian supply only.

The state government has release nearly 18,000 km2 for gas exploration since February 2017, with more than a third of that designated for the domestic market only.

Dr Lynham said new exploration would create jobs and help alleviate any gas supply shortages.

“A secure domestic gas supply is on everyone’s lips right now, and Queensland continues to do the heavy lifting, releasing more land for exploration and putting the right policy levers in place to encourage investment,” he said.

“As well as maintaining gas security in our own back yard, the remaining land for exploration will strengthen Queensland’s ability to deliver on lucrative, long term export contracts worth $11.4 billion to the local economy this year alone.”

Successful tenderers will be subject to environmental, native title and land access requirements before commencing on-ground exploration.

Tenders open today and close on 28 February 2019.

