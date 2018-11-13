NWS signs gas deal with Browse, Chevron

The Woodside Petroleum-led North West Shelf Joint Venture (JV) has signed agreements to process gas from third-parties.

The non-binding preliminary agreements will see the gas from the Browse JV and Chevron’s Clio-Acme fields processed through the North West Shelf (NWS) facilities on Western Australia’s Burrup Peninsula.

Woodside CEO Peter Coleman said the deal will extend the operating life of the Karratha Gas Plant for decades, as well as make use of the planned interconnector pipeline between the company’s Pluto infrastructure and NWS JV.

“Central to our vision for the Burrup Hub is the transition of the Karratha Gas Plant into a third-party tolling facility,” he said.

“The Browse JV will be the anchor tenant underpinning that transition and this preliminary agreement enables the participants to progress toward an earlier final investment decision to develop the gas resource, targeted for 2020.

“Gas from Clio-Acme is planned to be brought to the Burrup Hub through the Woodside-operated Pluto offshore infrastructure and then transported via the proposed Pluto-NWS Interconnector pipeline to be processed at the Karratha Gas Plant.”

The participants will now continue negotiations to reach full termed agreements.

For more information visit the Woodside website.

If you have news you would like featured in The Australian Pipeline contact Assistant Editor David Convery at dconvery@gs-press.com.au.