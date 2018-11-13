Jemena: believe the hype about hydrogen

Hydrogen has the potential to shape and help secure Australia’s energy needs, according to Jemena Managing Director Frank Tudor.

Following the announcement last month of Project H2GO, Jemena’s $15 million trial that will use international technology to convert solar and wind power into hydrogen gas, Mr Tudor released a statement detailing the positive effect the resource could have on Australia’s energy industry.

“There is increasing hype about hydrogen, and for good reason,” he said.

“Hydrogen is the most abundant element in the universe. It is a gas and liquid, and can be used by itself, with other elements and as a carrier.

“It is versatile, with the ability to support solar and wind generated energy, complement battery storage and coexist with natural gas.”

Jemena new project aims to test the process of creating hydrogen gas as well as explore the storage capacity of its 25,000 km gas pipeline network in relation to the resource.

Hydrogen has drawn significant attention in the industry of late, with a panel of experts led by Australia’s Chief Scientist Dr Alan Finkel hypothesising in August this year that under the right circumstances hydrogen exports could contribute $1.7 billion and provide 2,800 jobs by 2030.

Mr Tudor said the time was right to develop the energy source.

“Using a process called electrolysis, renewable energy can be safely converted to hydrogen, which can then be stored in underground, gas pipes,” he said.

“Hydrogen solves the problem of how to harness renewable energy, and by repurposing existing networks, costly new infrastructure builds can be avoided.

“It’s time to, once again, believe the hype in hydrogen.”

For more information visit the Jemena website.

