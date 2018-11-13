APPEA Chief Executive resigns

Dr Malcolm Roberts has resigned as Chief Executive of the Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association (APPEA).

Dr Roberts has been in the role for more than three years and said the time was right to move on.

“It is time for a fresh challenge. My time with APPEA coincided with an extremely challenging period for the industry,” he said.

“The industry – and APPEA – are now both leaner and more capable with very positive prospects heading into the future.”

Dr Roberts’ resignation was announced at APPEA’s Annual General Meeting in Perth and was followed by a board election in which Zoe Yujnovich and Michael Abbot were re-elected as Chair and Vice Chair respectively.

Ms Yujnovich was complimentary of Dr Roberts in the aftermath.

“We are grateful for the leadership Dr Roberts has shown during his time at APPEA, especially during what has been a challenging time for the entire energy sector,” she said.

“His strong advocacy will continue to ensure our industry can play its role in providing energy to Australian and export customers for decades to come.”

Dr Roberts’ successor has already been chosen, with an announcement to be made at the beginning of 2019.

For more information visit the APPEA website.

If you have news you would like featured in The Australian Pipeliner contact Assistant Editor David Convery at dconvery@gs-press.com.au.