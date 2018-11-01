WA Renewable Hydrogen Council holds first meeting

The Western Australian Government’s new Renewable Hydrogen Council met for the first time last week.

Including members such as the Australian Gas Infrastructure Group, ATCO Gas and Woodside, the group was established to focus on opportunities for the state to capture a share of the global demand for clean energy, including delivering renewable hydrogen to export markets.

Hydrogen can be used in similar ways to natural gas and can be burned, used to create electricity or stored for future generation or export.

The other members of the council are the Office of the Minister for Energy; Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development; Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation; ENGIE; Hydrogen Mobility Australia; CSIRO; ARENA; Yara; and Jackson McDonald.

Led by Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan, the council will deliver its recommendations in early 2019.

“Renewable hydrogen has the potential to be a major new industry for WA that can build on many of our strengths to provide trading partners with clean energy,” said Minister MacTiernan.

“As the world moves to a lower carbon future, WA has enormous potential to provide the clean energy the world will need, but the imperative is to move quickly and strategically.

“We are building on the momentum generated out of our Renewable Hydrogen Conference, and I look forward to working with the council to explore the strategic approaches that would help the development and growth of a renewable hydrogen industry in regional WA.”

In August, a panel of energy, technology and policy leaders identified hydrogen’s potential as the next major export opportunity for the Australian energy industry.

Led by Australia’s Chief Scientist Dr Alan Finkel, the Hydrogen Strategy Group presented to the Council of Australian Governments Energy Council, claiming the country’s hydrogen exports could contribute $1.7 billion and provide 2,800 jobs by 2030, if given the right policy settings.

Jemena recently launched Australia’s largest renewable gas trial, which aims to convert solar and wind power into hydrogen gas that will then be stored for use across the operator’s gas network in New South Wales.

