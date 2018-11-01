Senex backs two natural gas projects

Senex Energy has made a final investment decision on two natural gas projects, committing more than $200 million to the new developments.

Senex will develop Project Atlas and the Roma North project, both located in Queensland’s Surat Basin, over the next 18 months starting in the first quarter of 2019.

The resulting investment will involve the construction of a combined 110 initial wells, two gas processing plants and associated pipeline facilities.

Jemena will build, own and operate the Atlas processing plant and the 60 km of pipeline that will transport natural gas to domestic supply hub Wallumbilla.

Gas from Roma North will be sold to GLNG under a 20-year sales agreement.

The news comes after it was reported yesterday Senex is also considering launching a bid for Ironbark; Origin Energy’s CSG development similarly located in the Surat Basin.

Senex Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies said the new investments would help provide more gas to the east coast market.

“Our investment decision means that we are a step closer to delivering on our plan to become a material supplier of gas to the east coast,” he said.

“Senex is proud to be supporting this initiative and to have been entrusted to produce natural gas in the region for decades to come.

“We’re committed to working closely with landholders and local communities.”

Senex expects to create about 150 jobs from developing the projects.

For more information visit the Senex Energy website.

If you have company news you would like featured in The Australian Pipeliner contact Assistant Editor David Convery at dconvery@gs-press.com.au