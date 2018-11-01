APGA backs competency system for industry standard

The Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) has affirmed its commitment to ensuring the APGA Pipeline Engineer Competency System is recognised and adopted as the standard across the industry for recognising and defining pipeline engineering expertise.

Described in a statement released by the APGA as “the basis for members’ career planning, skills assessment for individuals and teams for performance assessment and project planning, for planning training and designing courses, for recruitment, and to plan pipeline engineer staff rotations”, the APGA board said it “strongly encourages the members of the association to implement the competency system”.

The board said the competency system was the basis of assessment for registration in Engineers Australia’s new oil and gas pipeline engineering roll, contending that registration in this area should be a “career goal of all pipeline engineers in our industry”.

The APGA board said implementation of such standards and processes across the industry was an “opportunity to ensure our industry remains ahead of the world when it comes to education and training”.

More information on how to become a registered Oil and Gas Pipeline Engineer can be found here.

For more information visit the APGA website.

