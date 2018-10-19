Rapid progress on SA Water’s Orroroo Water Pipeline

Progress continues to flow on SA Water’s new 37 km Orroroo Water Pipeline, with the construction crew installing around 750 m pipe each day.

Trenching activities are currently underway, with a range of machinery on site to complete the installation.

The new pipeline is part of a project to improve water quality supply to the township of Orroroo, which currently dawns water from the Walloway Basin.

Although classified as potable water under the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines, the supply does not meet expectations due to its salinity.

The new pipeline will connect to the Peterborough water network, which draws from the Morgan to Whyalla pipeline that is supplied by the Morgan Water Treatment Plant.

A 16 km section of pipe between Yongala and Peterborough will also be upgraded to ensure quality water flow is maintained in both Peterborough and Orroroo.

Construction began in mid-2018 and is anticipated to be completed in six months.

For more information visit the SA Water website.

