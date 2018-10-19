Pipeline standard updates expected next month

The Australian Pipeline and Gas Association (APGA) predicts revisions to standards AS 2885.0 (General Requirements), AS 2885.1 (Design and Construction) and the new AS 2885.6 (Pipeline Safety Management) will be ready for publication by late November.

APGA said the updated projections come from Standards Australia, following what has been a longer than anticipated revision period.

Online subscriptions to standards should be updated automatically; however, the association is working with Standard Australia’s publishing arm, SAI Global, to arrange a bundle deal for the three items for those that require standalone copies.

APGA plans to launch the standards in the first quarter of 2019 with a seminar on 13–14 March in Sydney.

More details on this event will be released closer to the date.

For more information visit the APGA website.

