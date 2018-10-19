Origin calls for solutions to energy policy

Origin Energy Chairman Gordon Cairns said it is time to move past the “emotional rhetoric and work on solutions” following the breakdown of the National Energy Guarantee (NEG).

Mr Cairns made the comments during his address at the company’s Annual General Meeting, held today in Sydney.

He said Origin, through CEO Frank Calabria, played a constructive role the potential establishment of a rational energy policy, most recently the NEG.

“We remain resolute that Australia needs a rational energy framework that brings energy prices down, creates transparency of pricing through a reference pricing mechanism, delivers emissions reductions in line with the Paris Agreement, and ensures reliability of supply,” said Mr Cairns.

“Origin remains committed to working with government and our industry partners, and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission to find the appropriate solution.

“Without it, the industry will be starved of much needed investment.”

Mr Cairns went on to outline what he called a “solid year” for Origin, with the company posting a statutory profit of $218 million and an underlying profit from continuing operations of $838 million, up 110 per cent year on year.

