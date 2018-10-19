Mobil completes pipeline and storage projects

Mobil Oil Australia, a subsidiary of ExxonMobil, has completed the construction of a jet fuel pipeline and two new storage tank in the west of Melbourne.

The 3 km pipeline provides a direction connection between Mobil’s Yarraville Terminal, Melbourne’s largest fuel storage and distribution terminal, and the 34 km Somerton Pipeline Jet Fuel Pipeline, which transports oil from the company’s Altona Refinery to the Somerton Jet Fuel Depot.

From the depot an 11 km pipeline, the Tullamarine Pipeline, transports jet fuel to Melbourne Airport.

The storage tanks, also located at the terminal, will store unleaded petrol and jet fuel and support the company’s fuel shipping activities via the adjacent Holden dock.

“The expanded storage capacity at the Yarraville Terminal and the new pipeline will improve the flexibility of our refining and supply operations and will enhance Mobil’s ability to supply high-quality jet fuel and unleaded petrol to its customers in Australia,” said Mobil Manager of Refining – Australia and New Zealand Riccardo Cavallo.

Construction on both developments started in 2016 and is part of $400 million invested by Mobil in the Yarraville Terminal and Altona Refinery in the last five years.

For more information visit the ExxonMobil website .