iPipe Services appoints new CEO

iPipe Services has appointed Jamie Gabb as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Mr Gabb brings to the role more than 24 years’ experience in the industry, including numerous senior leadership roles.

Prior to joining iPipe Services, Mr Gabb was APA Group Manager National Integrated Operations, where he was accountable for coordination of gas movement across APA’s national transmission pipeline grid.

Before this, he held pivotal leadership roles with BG-Group in the Integrated Startup and Operations of its upstream gas processing and common infrastructure facilities on the Queensland Curtis LNG project.

“After a comprehensive recruitment process, the iPipe Services Board is pleased to secure Jamie for the role,” said iPipe Services Board Chairman Matthew Beach.

“Jamie brings significant energy sector experience across large scale infrastructure projects and operations , and almost 25 years relevant industry experience in energy production, transmission, equipment manufacture, engineering and technical field services.

“Jamie’s experience will be vital in shaping our business growth in innovation, integrated with field service delivery.”

Mr Gabb said he was delighted to join iPipe Services at an exciting time of company growth, as well as a period of change for the Australian energy and resource sectors.

“iPipe Services has proven its tenacity to succeed through innovation, supporting our clients to build value despite a challenging period of suppressed growth in the oil and gas sector,” said Mr Gabb.

“Moving forward iPipe Services’ growth strategy will be strongly underpinned by our innovation program, complementing our diverse construction and maintenance service offering.

“In partnership with our clients we strive to solve industry problems to ‘unlock value’ for our clients, leveraging our own research and development capabilities and our partnerships with industry and universities.”

“Looking to the future, our vision is to be the technology partner of choice, safely delivering high value solutions and services to the oil, gas mining and utility sectors.”