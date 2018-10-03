Ichthys meets first shipment target

The INPEX operated Ichthys LNG project has shipped its first condensate cargo, meeting one of its targets of shipping condensate, LNG and LPG by the end of 2018.

The condensate shipment, targeted for the end of September, departed from its offshore floating production, storage and offloading facility in the Browse Basin, 220 km northwest of Western Australia.

LNG and LPG exports are planned to commence later in the year from its Bladin Point location in Darwin.

Ichthys’ expected peak production capacity stands at up to 100,000 bbl/d of condensate, 1.65 million t/a of LPG and 8.9 million t/a of LNG.

“Departure of the first condensate cargo from the INPEX operated Ichthys LNG Project demonstrates our commitment to be a reliable, global energy supplier,” said INPEX President Director Australia Seiya Ito.

“This shipment of condensate is destined for the Asian market and signifies an important step forward as we begin to generate revenue from a project we expect will operate for 40 years to come.”

