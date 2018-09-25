September edition of The Australian Pipeliner now online

The latest edition of The Australian Pipeliner is now available to be read online.

The digital edition can be viewed on a tablet, computer or smartphone, and contains interactive content not available in the print version.

To view the magazine on your PC, Mac, tablet or mobile device, click here.

The September issue contains:

An article about MPC Kinetic setting a company pipelaying record on the Wentworth to Broken Hill Pipeline.

An article about Jemena’s plan to build the Atlas Gas Processing Plant and Pipeline.

Profiles of exhibitors from the recent APGA Convention and Exhibition.

A review of current industry projects in the Northern Territory.

And much more!

Want to know more? Click here to subscribe to the free fortnightly e-newsletter to stay up-to-date with all the latest news in the Australian pipeline industry.

The Australian Pipeliner is also on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. Follow the magazine to receive the best of the Australian pipeline industry in your newsfeed.