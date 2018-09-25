LHS Skins
September edition of The Australian Pipeliner now online

25 September 2018

The latest edition of The Australian Pipeliner is now available to be read online.

The digital edition can be viewed on a tablet, computer or smartphone, and contains interactive content not available in the print version.

To view the magazine on your PC, Mac, tablet or mobile device, click here.

The September issue contains:

  • An article about MPC Kinetic setting a company pipelaying record on the Wentworth to Broken Hill Pipeline.
  • An article about Jemena’s plan to build the Atlas Gas Processing Plant and Pipeline.
  • Profiles of exhibitors from the recent APGA Convention and Exhibition.
  • A review of current industry projects in the Northern Territory.
  • And much more!

