Leon Richards joins APGA board

17 September 2018
The APGA board, including McConnell Dowell Director Pipelines Leon Richards (back row, third from left).

McConnell Dowell Director Pipelines Leon Richards has become the newest member of the Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) board after being elected in Darwin this week.

Mr Richards was elected by members to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of immediate Past President Shaun Reardon.

All members are elected for two years.

MPC Kinetic Chief Operating Officer Construction Tony O’Sullivan, SEA Gas Chief Executive Officer Wendy Oldham, Fyfe Managing Director Mark Dayman, APA Group’s Group Executive Infrastructure Development Kevin Lester and Worley Parsons Vice President – Pipelines Peter Cox were also re-elected to the board.

The board then re-elected Tony O’Sullivan and Wendy Oldham as Vice President and Treasurer respectively.

The board is led by President Dave Maloney, who is Managing Director of CNC Project Management.

