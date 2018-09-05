The Australian Pipeliner opens subscription sale

5 September 2018

The Australian Pipeliner has opened a subscription sale, offering 15 per cent discounts on all subscriptions.

Subscribe before 19 September 2018 to take advantage of this special offer.

A subscription to The Pipeliner includes four editions of the quarterly print magazine, fortnightly e-newsletters, the APGA Directory, as well as wall charts, including the highly-valued Major Pipelines of Australia Map.

To take advantage of this offer:

For more information, contact The Australian Pipeliner Assistant Editor David Convery at dconvery@gs-press.com.au

Show More

Related Articles

5 September 2018

APGA ready to work with new minister

5 September 2018

APPEA wants more gas not export controls

5 September 2018

MPC completes backfilling on W2BH

5 September 2018

APGA supports hydrogen Roadmap

Close