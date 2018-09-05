NGP pipeline mechanical works complete

Jemena has completed all pipeline mechanical works on the Northern Gas Pipeline (NGP).

The company announced all 34,000 joints of main pipeline installed during 2017 and 2018 are now continuous from the Phillip Creek Compressor Station in the Northern Territory to the Mount Isa Compressor Station in Queensland.

The length of the pipeline is 622 km.

Additionally, the shorter sections of the pipeline connecting the NGP to the APA Group’s Amadeus and Carpentaria Gas Pipelines have also been completed.

The completion of mechanical works comes just one month after all pipe was laid, with the project on track for first gas to flow later this year.

When fully operational the NGP will have the capacity to deliver 90 TJs of gas per day.