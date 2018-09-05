MPC completes backfilling on W2BH

MPC Kinetic has completed backfilling for the Wentworth to Broken Hill Pipeline (W2BH) project.

After the battle through ground conditions – described as “possibly the worst seen in years” – and a strict policy that saw tests conducted every 250 m, the construction team has completed this phase of the development and kept the project on track for its December 2018 finish date.

Under a joint venture consisting of John Holland, MPC Group and TRILITY, the W2BH project will run 270 km and provide a long term water supply to Broken Hill.

At peak, it will supply up to 37.4 ML of raw water local Broken Hill provider Essential Water, which will maintain responsibility for water treatment and distribution for customers.