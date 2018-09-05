APGA supports hydrogen Roadmap

The Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) has welcomed the release of a report from the CSIRO regarding the pathway to developing hydrogen in Australia.

The National Hydrogen Roadmap was released yesterday, detailing how an economically and environmentally sustainable hydrogen industry would be a possibility for Australia now that the technology was reaching maturity.

APGA CEO Steve Davies said the association was supportive of developing this energy source.

“The Roadmap shows that projects already under way in Australia have demonstrated that hydrogen has the potential to be a low-emissions contributor to the Australian energy mix,” he said.

“Hydrogen can be mixed with natural gas in our distribution networks to lower emissions.

“APGA was pleased to be one of the supporters of this CSIRO project which will help Australia to move into a more secure and lower emissions energy future.

“The National Hydrogen Roadmap lays out the next steps that should be taken to develop this industry in Australia.”

The Roadmap was released on the heels of last week’s presentation led by Australia’s Chief Scientist Dr Alan Finkel to the COAG Energy Council which claimed Australia’s hydrogen exports could contribute $1.7 billion and provide 2,800 jobs by 2030.