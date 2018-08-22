Santos develops fourth Cooper rig

With nearly 400 wells drilled in Queensland in 2018 in conjunction with its Gladstone LNG joint venture partners, Santos CEO Kevin Gallagher said the company was leading the way in east coast gas supply.

“As Santos has become Australia’s lowest cost onshore natural gas developer, reducing development well costs by more than 40 per cent in the Cooper since 2015, we now have the right cost base to invest in making the most of the vast discovered resource base of Cooper Basin natural gas,” he said.