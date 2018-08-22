Quanta Services Australia acquires Mitchell Water Australia
Quanta Services has added Mitchell Water to the portfolio of its local business, Quanta Services Australia, after acquiring an equity interest in the company.
The acquisition is part of the company’s overall long-term investment in Australia.
Mitchell Water is a dedicated water and energy infrastructure company servicing the upstream gas and water sectors.
The company has over 35 years’ experience constructing rural water and gas pipelines, and associated infrastructure.
Mitchell Water’s capabilities include turnkey design and construct, including proprietary technology developed in-house over the years to enable highly optimised pipeline survey, design, construction and commissioning in the upstream gathering space and for regional water utilities.
The acquisition includes Mitchell Water subsidiaries G&C Sadlier Design and Westmain Aust.
The addition of Mitchell Water extends Quanta Services Australia’s capabilities into the water and upstream gas markets, as well as complementing the company’s existing portfolio which includes Nacap, Enscope, Coe Drilling, NJ Construction, Consolidated Power Projects and Quanta Power.