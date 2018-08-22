Qenos releases online benefit calculator
Specialty polymers company Qenos has released an online benefit calculator designed to help engineers extract full value from PE100 high stress crack resistance (HSCR) piping.
The calculator readings are based on inputs like maximum allowable operating pressure, nominal diameter and installation technique and will compare “fit for purpose-risk based” design using PE100 HSCR to “deemed to comply” design with conventional PE100.
The results are then translated into pipeline design charts, quantifying key benefits like increased hydraulic capacity, lower carbon footprint and reduced material consumption.
Qenos Pipe Market Segment Manager Jeroen Wassenaar said the online calculator will be beneficial for engineers.
“It covers a range of applications, including potable and irrigation water, domestic and industrial sewerage, gas distribution and coal seam gas gathering networks,” he said.
The tool was developed with input from leading polyethylene pipe manufacturers, as well as specialty pipes consultant Mike Stahmer.
Mr Stahmer said the calculator provided a simplified presentation of key aspects.
“These aspects are identified as pipe mass, carbon footprint, hydraulic capacity, allowable tensile load, and critical buckling pressure,” he said.
“Comparisons are made in each case against ‘standard’ PE100, thus clearly displaying attributes that can be converted into cost savings and other benefits, such as environmental.”
Click here for access to the online benefit calculator.