Oil Search recovers after quake

The company announced a net profit after tax of $107.7 million for the first six months of the year, 39 per cent lower than last year’s corresponding period, while production and total sales volume both fell 31 per cent to 10.24 MMboe and 9.77 MMboe respectively.

However, due to excellent output at the PNG LNG Project since production recommenced, Oil Search was able to upgrade its full year guidance for output to 24-26 MMboe.