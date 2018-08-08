Wheatstone 2 produces at full capacity
The second production unit at the Wheatstone LNG project has ramped up quicker than expected, with the second LNG train reaching full capacity within a number of weeks.
The Australian Financial Review reported that the Chevron-operated venture has already exported the equivalent of six cargoes of LNG from train two, which only began production in the middle of June.
The company also said east coast gas shortages were not affecting its LNG production, with trains at Wheatstone and Gorgon producing nearly 400,000 barrels a day combined.
Located off the coast of Western Australia, the Wheatstone project is a joint venture between Chevron (operator, 64.14 per cent), Woodside Energy (13 per cent), KUFPEC (13.4 per cent), PE Wheatstone (partly-owned by JERA, 8 per cent) and Kyushu Electric Power Company (1.46 per cent).