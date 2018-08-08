Wheatstone 2 produces at full capacity

The company also said east coast gas shortages were not affecting its LNG production, with trains at Wheatstone and Gorgon producing nearly 400,000 barrels a day combined.

Located off the coast of Western Australia, the Wheatstone project is a joint venture between Chevron (operator, 64.14 per cent), Woodside Energy (13 per cent), KUFPEC (13.4 per cent), PE Wheatstone (partly-owned by JERA, 8 per cent) and Kyushu Electric Power Company (1.46 per cent).