Oil Search’s Agogo resumes operation
Oil Search’s Agogo Production Facility in Papua New Guinea has recommenced operation following the completion of repair work.
The facility had been offline since the February earthquake in the PNG Highlands shutdown production for several weeks.
The Agogo facility was the last section of the project to resume operation.
Oil Search said production had commenced at an initial rate of approximately 2,000 bbl/d, with the company anticipating a progressive ramp-up in production through to early 2019.