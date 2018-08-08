MPC lays 7.3 km of pipeline in 12 hours
Construction crews working on the Wentworth to Broken Hill Pipeline have recently set a project record when they laid 7.3 km of pipe in 12 hours.
The project, which is being constructed by a consortium of MPC Group, John Holland and TRILITY, is includes a 270 km steel water pipeline that will draw up to 37.4 ML per day from the River Murray and transport it to Broken Hill.
MPC Group said the day’s build was a company record, surpassing a 4.6 km effort on the Woleebee Creek to Bleber Weir Project in Queensland in 2013.
The Wentworth to Broken Hill pipeline is expected to cost $467 million with production projected for completion by December 2018.