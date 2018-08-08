Ichthys begins production
The Ichthys LNG Project has commenced production of gas from its wells.
Operator and majority stakeholder INPEX Corporation announced today that the giant LNG project has begun operations, which is expected to run for approximately 40 years.
The gas produced will be gathered at the Ichthys Explorer processing facility where it will be separated into gases and liquids.
From there, the liquids will be piped to the nearby floating storage facility, while the gases are transported to the onshore liquification plant in Darwin via the 890 km Gas Export Pipeline.
The project, which is estimated to have cost around $54 billion, is expected to produce approximately 8.9 million t of LNG and approximately 1.65 million t of LPG per year, along with approximately 100,000 barrels of condensate per day at its peak.
Production at Ichthys had been delayed by a range of issues including bad weather and safety concerns:; however, INPEX had maintained the project would be shipping LNG cargo by the end of September this year.
INPEX holds a 62.245 per cent interest in the development, alongside TOTAL (30 per cent), Taiwan (2.625 per cent), Tokyo Gas (1.575 per cent), Osaka Gas (1.2 per cent), Kansai Electric Power (1.2 per cent), JERA (0.735 per cent) and Toho Gas (0.42 per cent).