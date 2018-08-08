Cooper completes flow-back at Sole-4

Following the tests, preliminary technical analysis indicated Sole-4 can produce at or near the onshore plant capacity of 68 TJ/day, with gas composition in line with expectations and consistent with earlier measurements from Sole-3 and Sole-2.

Cooper Energy Managing Director David Waxwell said the project was tracking on schedule.

“Both Sole-3 and Sole-4 have delivered on design and confirmed our assessment of the excellent deliverability of the Sole reservoir,” he said.