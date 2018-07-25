Wheatstone Train 2 starts strong
Woodside Petroleum has reported strong quarterly production levels following the start-up of the second LNG train at the Wheatstone LNG plant in Western Australia.
Woodside delivered a production of 22.1 MMboe in the second quarter, with production expected to ramp up going forward thanks to the introduction of the Wheatstone Train 2 at their Chevron-run plant.
Woodside CEO Peter Coleman said the startup of LNG production from Train 2 was the highlight of the period for the company.
“Since starting in June, Wheatstone Train 2 has achieved high production rates, building on the continuing operational success at Train 1,” he said.
“Output from Wheatstone, along with oil and gas from the Greater Enfield and Greater Western Flank Phase 2 developments, will contribute to targeted production of approximately 200 MMboe in 2020.”
Woodside reported sales revenue from the period was in excess of $1 billion.